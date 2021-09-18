Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to report $492.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480.50 million and the highest is $504.40 million. Corsair Gaming reported sales of $457.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CRSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

CRSR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.96. 1,823,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,844. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $247,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 29.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,173,000 after acquiring an additional 604,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 285,214 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth about $8,259,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,822,000 after acquiring an additional 241,086 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth about $4,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

