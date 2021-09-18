CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $164.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $149.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.44.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.67%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

