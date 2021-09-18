CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $164.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

COR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.33.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $149.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.31 and a 200 day moving average of $130.44. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $155.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after purchasing an additional 943,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,465,000 after buying an additional 474,075 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 142.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,653,000 after buying an additional 341,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 96.2% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

