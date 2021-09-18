CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COR. Raymond James upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.33.

COR opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.44. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $155.40. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 15.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

