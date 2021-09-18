Contrasting Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) and Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) and Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Janux Therapeutics and Eton Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janux Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.78 million N/A N/A Eton Pharmaceuticals $40,000.00 3,154.95 -$27.97 million ($1.33) -3.86

Janux Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Janux Therapeutics and Eton Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janux Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Janux Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.78%. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 143.66%. Given Eton Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eton Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Janux Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.5% of Janux Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Janux Therapeutics and Eton Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janux Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Eton Pharmaceuticals N/A -74.76% -44.90%

Summary

Janux Therapeutics beats Eton Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2. It is also developing a Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) costimulatory bispecific product candidate against programmed death-ligand 1 and CD28 designed to improve the anti-tumor activity of T cells. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection. The company was founded in April 2017 and is headquartered in Deer Park, IL.

