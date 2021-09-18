Comparing Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) & uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) and Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares uniQure and Sensei Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure 60.66% 90.98% 66.00% Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A

77.1% of uniQure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Sensei Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of uniQure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares uniQure and Sensei Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure $37.51 million 45.21 -$125.02 million ($2.81) -13.10 Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$20.10 million ($12.53) -0.78

Sensei Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than uniQure. uniQure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensei Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for uniQure and Sensei Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure 0 1 11 0 2.92 Sensei Biotherapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60

uniQure presently has a consensus target price of $59.95, indicating a potential upside of 62.87%. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.74%. Given uniQure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe uniQure is more favorable than Sensei Biotherapeutics.

Summary

uniQure beats Sensei Biotherapeutics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response. It is engineering ImmunoPhage product candidates to directly target antigen presenting cells and modulate the tumor microenvironment through the targeted use of nanobodies which further enhances therapeutic activity. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as Panacea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

