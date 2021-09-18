Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Short Interest Up 49.0% in August

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,811,600 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the August 15th total of 1,216,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,588.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBAUF traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.84. 270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.07. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

