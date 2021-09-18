Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $7.09

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.09, but opened at $6.82. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 89,630 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 869,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 137,395 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after acquiring an additional 993,070 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 516.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 966,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

