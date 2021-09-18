Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLW. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3,040.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 88.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $559.68 million, a PE ratio of 145.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLW. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

