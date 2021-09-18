CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CKX Lands stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $11.80. 1,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 million, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.19. CKX Lands has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CKX Lands stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 0.42% of CKX Lands as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CKX Lands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, LA.

