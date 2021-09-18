CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the August 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CK Asset from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

CHKGF traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. CK Asset has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

