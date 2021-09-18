Citigroup Increases Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target to $140.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

LSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

LSI opened at $121.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average of $104.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $129.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 103.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

