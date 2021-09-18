Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.380-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.31 billion-$53.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.91 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.52.

CSCO traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $56.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,262,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,167,783. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $239.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

