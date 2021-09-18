Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Down 64.9% in August

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 130.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ciner Resources by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ciner Resources by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 6.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. 9,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,121. Ciner Resources has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

