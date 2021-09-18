Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 506 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $563.14 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $567.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total value of $8,527,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $383,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $3,243,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,076 shares of company stock valued at $29,228,939 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.25.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.