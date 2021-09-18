Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 3,673 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.86. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

