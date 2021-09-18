Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $133.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.65. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

