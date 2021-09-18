Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 0.1% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,721,179.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total transaction of $18,766,866.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,177,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG traded down $8.86 on Friday, hitting $1,909.02. 470,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,932. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,940.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,838.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,576.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

