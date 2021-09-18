Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.83.

CHGG stock opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.77. Chegg has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Chegg by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Chegg by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Chegg by 6.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Chegg by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

