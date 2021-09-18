ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

CHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.68.

ChampionX stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.56 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,318,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ChampionX by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117,726 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $72,796,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,010,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,958 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,737 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

