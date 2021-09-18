Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.83.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $247,908.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,662,438.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,908 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,701. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after buying an additional 26,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CSTL stock traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $77.32. The company had a trading volume of 382,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,203. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -78.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $107.69.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. Analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
