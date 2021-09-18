Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.51 Million

Brokerages predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will report sales of $132.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.85 million and the lowest is $106.23 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $113.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $571.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $511.46 million to $665.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $773.06 million, with estimates ranging from $706.58 million to $904.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canopy Growth.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 64,319 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $536,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 28.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 181,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CGC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.71. 2,602,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,970. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
