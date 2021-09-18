Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.51 Million

Brokerages predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will report sales of $132.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.85 million and the lowest is $106.23 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $113.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $571.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $511.46 million to $665.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $773.06 million, with estimates ranging from $706.58 million to $904.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 64,319 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $536,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 28.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 181,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.71. 2,602,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,970. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.