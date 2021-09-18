Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$160.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 27th.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.75, for a total transaction of C$1,467,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at C$341,927.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,337.

TSE:CM traded down C$2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$145.99. 4,575,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,358. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$145.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$137.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$96.42 and a 1-year high of C$152.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.70%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

