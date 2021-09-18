CaixaPay (CXP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00072610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00123312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.00175196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.32 or 0.07135021 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,338.06 or 0.99815043 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.38 or 0.00847409 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002664 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars.

