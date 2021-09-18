C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPKPY remained flat at $$3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. C.P. Pokphand has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94.

About C.P. Pokphand

CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.

