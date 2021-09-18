C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for about 1.3% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $33,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $2.83 on Friday, reaching $87.44. 4,927,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

