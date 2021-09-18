BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) PT Raised to $39.00

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BRP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

BRP opened at $33.42 on Thursday. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

