BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) PT Raised to $39.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
BRP stock opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -115.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
