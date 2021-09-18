BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) PT Raised to $39.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP stock opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -115.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.