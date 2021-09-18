Brokerages Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) PT at C$155.00

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$155.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on X. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of X stock traded down C$1.68 on Monday, hitting C$137.56. 315,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$145.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$137.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$134.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.64%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

