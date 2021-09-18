Brokerages Set Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Target Price at $32.60

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $676,017,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,934,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,822,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,087. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

