Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT at $42.22

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.22.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at about $936,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Green Plains by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Green Plains by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ GPRE traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $34.78. 3,805,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,842. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

