Brokerages Set General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) PT at $202.50

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.67.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,349,000 after acquiring an additional 149,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,887,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in General Dynamics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,520,000 after buying an additional 125,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.12. 2,722,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $206.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.35.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

