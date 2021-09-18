Brokerages Set Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) PT at $26.18

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Fisker alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fisker by 288.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fisker by 3,548.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fisker in the first quarter valued at about $48,770,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fisker in the first quarter valued at about $41,812,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fisker by 20.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Fisker stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. 11,508,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,389,129. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. Fisker has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.