Brokerages Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Target Price at $16.56

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

Several research analysts have commented on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after buying an additional 93,096 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 330,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 45,632 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFC traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.30. 2,456,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,972. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $917.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

