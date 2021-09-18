Brokerages Set aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Price Target at $17.00

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

LIFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of LIFE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,669,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $174.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.00. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $12.97.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 101.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 300,097 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 29.6% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,274,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 291,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 528.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 213,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 243.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 156,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 91,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

