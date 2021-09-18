Brokerages Expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. The Western Union also posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in The Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WU traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,771,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,506. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

