Brokerages Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will announce $77.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $77.80 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $48.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $274.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $273.90 million to $275.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $309.70 million, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $315.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%.

TH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky purchased 97,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $329,314.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,759.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 69.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $54,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.54. 371,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $360.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.05. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

