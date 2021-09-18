Brokerages Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $428.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.83 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

RRR stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,130. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $49.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

