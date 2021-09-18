Brokerages Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Old National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.33 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

ONB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,261,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,153. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

