Brokerages Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Announce -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings of ($1.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TBPH. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,125,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 763,854 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 390,328 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBPH traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. 2,797,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,599. The stock has a market cap of $522.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

