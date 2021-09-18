Brokerages Anticipate Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.50 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post sales of $4.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.37 billion. Square reported sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $18.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.34 billion to $20.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.63 billion to $28.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.58.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,992 shares of company stock valued at $124,873,619 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $255.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,564,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,417,122. Square has a 1 year low of $139.31 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.38, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.77 and its 200 day moving average is $241.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

