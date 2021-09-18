Brokerages Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Simmons First National reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 153.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,036 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 148.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,940,000 after acquiring an additional 662,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,888,000 after acquiring an additional 345,448 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 1,034.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 332,485 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,834,000 after buying an additional 276,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

SFNC stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,078,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,505. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.36. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

