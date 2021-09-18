Brokerages Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Cronos Group posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRON. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

CRON stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.98. 1,968,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,223. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 854,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 705,640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 614,794 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 514,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cronos Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 230,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

