Boosted Finance Hits One Day Volume of $36,767.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00004607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $133,355.29 and approximately $36,767.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00072562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00121847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00174181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.44 or 0.07179753 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,356.79 or 0.99984512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.98 or 0.00847686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

