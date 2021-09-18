BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stake Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 95.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,423,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $8,587,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 61.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,258,000 after acquiring an additional 58,325 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BOKF. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.25. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.49.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

