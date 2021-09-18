BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Down 54.6% in August

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the August 15th total of 289,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 123,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is 36.63%.

BNPQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Erste Group upgraded BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

