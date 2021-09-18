BMO Capital Markets Raises Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Price Target to C$10.00

Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rupert Resources stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Rupert Resources has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

