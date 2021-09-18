BMO Capital Markets Raises Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Price Target to C$10.00

Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Rupert Resources stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Rupert Resources has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.
Rupert Resources Company Profile
