Bluesphere Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.2% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,418,000 after purchasing an additional 117,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,562,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,049. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.32 and a 200 day moving average of $154.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

