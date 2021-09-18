Bluesphere Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of EW traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.42. 3,695,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,565. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

