Bluesphere Advisors LLC Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 30,034,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,233,645. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

